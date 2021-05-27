Can anyone conquer Ducati in their own backyard?

With the Circuit of Jerez having been a Yamaha playground over the last couple of days, Fabio Quartararo started the race with the enthusiasm of a thousand toddlers and although things seemed to go his way for much of the race, the fairytale turned into a nightmare in the blink of an eye and Jack Miller became the hero of the day. It was a long wait for the Australian since Assen 2016 so the tears were justified while he picked up the winner’s trophy in Jerez. To make it a perfect day for Ducati, teammate Pecco Bagnaia followed him home in second and became the fourth different championship leader in four consecutive races this season. Franco Morbidelli was definitely not the man Yamaha planned to see on the podium but third place on a two-year-old antique was not too shabby.