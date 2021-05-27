Can anyone conquer Ducati in their own backyard?
After going without the majestic Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello in 2020, the riders and paddock have eagerly returned for Round 6 of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship. Previewing the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley in the pre-event Press Conference was Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), his closest challenger Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing), back-to-back winner Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT), with all six riders looking forward to attacking Mugello once more.