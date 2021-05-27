REvolutionaries Award Opens for Young Renewable Energy Leaders in Latin America
BRUSSELS, Belgium, May 27 (TNSAwa) -- The Global Wind Energy Council issued the following news release:. The call for applications for the second edition of REvolutionaries: The Steve Sawyer Memorial Award is now open. In the 2021 edition, the award will recognise the contributions of young pioneers of renewable energy in Latin America and the Caribbean working in the public sector, private sector or civil society.energycentral.com