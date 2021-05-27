REvolutionaries Award Opens for Young Renewable Energy Leaders in Latin America

MIAMI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Benjamin Whorf says "Language shapes the way we think, and determines what we can think about." CEO and Co-founder of smartBeemo - Michel Edery thought of leveraging the Spanish language for the good and bringing a ray of hope for the Latin Americans. In a world where English is in a class of its own, there are people who are still having a hard time understanding the language, and in turn, it acts as the major barrier in their learning process. Michel recognized this problem and developed smartBeemo only for such people, breaking the language barriers that affect their learning.