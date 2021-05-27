newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

REvolutionaries Award Opens for Young Renewable Energy Leaders in Latin America

By Targeted News Service
energycentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS, Belgium, May 27 (TNSAwa) -- The Global Wind Energy Council issued the following news release:. The call for applications for the second edition of REvolutionaries: The Steve Sawyer Memorial Award is now open. In the 2021 edition, the award will recognise the contributions of young pioneers of renewable energy in Latin America and the Caribbean working in the public sector, private sector or civil society.

energycentral.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Transition#American Innovation#Renewable Energy Sources#Global Leadership#American Society#Greenpeace International#Gwec#Latin American#Civil Society#Climate Change Solution#Legacy#Public Sector#Climate Action#Private Sector#Profound Intolerance#Ceo#Green Recovery Strategies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy Industrycorpmagazine.com

GE: Floating Wind Turbines Could Help America Meet Its Renewable Energy Goals

Over the past 20 years, wind power has become an important component in America’s renewables mix. Wind farms have sprouted in many parts of the country, and now they are starting to move offshore. Just two weeks ago, for example, the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management gave the final approval to Vineyard Wind 1, America’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, near Martha’s Vineyard, which is projected to generate 800 megawatts (MW).
Immigrationdallassun.com

Pandemic making life harder for older refugees in Latin America

The COVID-19 pandemic is worsening the already difficult situation of older refugees across Latin America, according to a joint assessment published on Wednesday by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, and the NGO HelpAge International. The global crisis is damaging their well-being and access to vital rights and services, by heightening...
BusinessLaw.com

Cuatrecasas Expands Legal Tech Accelerator to Latin America

Cuatrecasas is extending its legal tech startup accelerator program to Latin America as part of the launch of its sixth edition—the latest move in Latin America by the elite Spanish firm. The firm also announced the launch of the fourth edition of its fast-track program. This premium content is reserved...
Businessgamingintelligence.com

William Hill debuts in Latin America with Colombia sportsbook launch

Caesars Entertainment-owned William Hill has launched its flagship brand in Latin America for the first time after going live in Colombia. Powered by Aspire Global's BtoBet platform, WilliamHill.co went live Tuesday for Colombian players following the rebrand of locally licensed operator Alfabet, which was acquired by William Hill at the end of last year.
Minoritiesdallassun.com

Covid worsens as deaths pass 1 million in Latin America

The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean has surpassed 1 million victims. Latin America now has the highest per capita death rate in the world. The pandemic spread quickly among populations who do not eat if they do not work, and were unable to lockdown. MEXICO...
MinoritiesopenDemocracy

#BLM beyond the US: Anti-racist struggles in Latin America

In the year that has passed since the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement has circled the globe. In country after country, people have stood up to oppression and demanded an end to systemic racism. A year on, those movements for justice remain active.
Minoritiesdeseret.com

Latin America and the Caribbean just crossed a grim coronavirus milestone

Friday, Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 1 million coronavirus-related deaths. The grim milestone comes as COVID-19 outbreaks continue to spiral out of control across the region and vaccination campaigns continue to stall, reported NBC News. How bad are the outbreaks in Latin America and the Caribbean?. Latin America and...
MinoritiesWashington Post

Latin America crosses a bleak milestone

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. As of Friday, the coronavirus-related death toll in Latin America and the Caribbean surpassed 1 million people,...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Michel Edery And SmartBeemo - Transforming The Education Landscape For Latin America

MIAMI, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Benjamin Whorf says "Language shapes the way we think, and determines what we can think about." CEO and Co-founder of smartBeemo - Michel Edery thought of leveraging the Spanish language for the good and bringing a ray of hope for the Latin Americans. In a world where English is in a class of its own, there are people who are still having a hard time understanding the language, and in turn, it acts as the major barrier in their learning process. Michel recognized this problem and developed smartBeemo only for such people, breaking the language barriers that affect their learning.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Technip Energies Awarded Two Contracts by Neste for Development of Its Rotterdam Renewables Production Platform

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) has been awarded two contracts(1) by Neste for work on the development of their renewables production platform in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, as part of the existing Partnership Agreement between Neste and Technip Energies. The first contract covers Engineering, Procurement services and Construction management (EPCM) for the...
Energy IndustryInter Press Service

Why Latin America is the Middle East of Biofuel

Yet transport is its Achilles heel. Just 1% of Latin American transport is fuelled by clean energy. So, while more than half of its electricity comes for renewable sources, once you factor in the heavy dependence on oil and gas for moving people and goods around the region, then the renewable share of its primary energy is just 5%.
MinoritiesNew York Post

COVID overwhelms Latin America, Caribbean as region hits 1M casualties

Freshly dug open graves line a municipal cemetery in Tijuana, just one of thousands of burial sites across Latin America and the Caribbean where gravediggers are making room for the region’s one million COVID-19 victims. The region hit the grim milestone Friday, with South America now recording the highest per...