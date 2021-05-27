Tim Tebow Had Just a Single Chance to Catch a Pass in the NFL and It Didn’t Go Very Well

For those who’ve been living under a rock for the last few weeks, soon-to-be 34-year-old Tim Tebow is back in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Well, at least for now. Nearly six years removed from his last stint in the league with the Philadelphia Eagles and more than eight years removed from his last official NFL game with the New York Jets, the former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has finally made the move to tight end in an attempt to make the Jags roster, a move many believe could have prolonged his NFL career in the first place.