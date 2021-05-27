Cancel
Iowa State

MercyOne North Iowa representatives urge public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19

By Globe Gazette staff
Globe Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Memorial Day weekend, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is urging the public to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. "Vaccinations are widely available and mask restrictions have eased, but the pandemic is not over," a release from Communications Lead Angie Anstine cautioned. "At MercyOne North Iowa, 90% of patients being treated for COVID-19 from May 7-24 had not been fully vaccinated.

globegazette.com
