MercyOne North Iowa representatives urge public to continue taking precautions against COVID-19
Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is urging the public to continue to take precautions against COVID-19. "Vaccinations are widely available and mask restrictions have eased, but the pandemic is not over," a release from Communications Lead Angie Anstine cautioned. "At MercyOne North Iowa, 90% of patients being treated for COVID-19 from May 7-24 had not been fully vaccinated.globegazette.com