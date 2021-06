Finally, someone on the show had to eat a chocolate covered cicada after they took several days to arrive at the studio. The Bobby Bones Show has been talking about cicadas ever since Raymundo brought it up on air that they would takeover so bad and we would need to be prepared. The show found a local shop in the country that was making chocolate covered cicadas and naturally they decided to turn it into a segment where someone had to eat one. The chocolate covered cicadas arrived and the spinning wheel got brought into the studio. Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, Raymundo, and Scuba Steve were all placed on the wheel. Morgan and Mike D opted out for being vegetarian and vegan.