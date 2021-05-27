newsbreak-logo
The National Register of Historic Places doesn't automatically protect neighborhoods. Just look at St. Louis Place

By Chris Naffziger
stlmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNational Register Historic Districts are an honor, and when a whole neighborhood—or even just a part of one—is awarded the designation, we should be proud that the cultural and architectural history of St. Louis has been recognized. But recent events have reminded me that just because National Register status is awarded does not mean that our work is done. And it certainly does not protect individual buildings. Numerous historic structures have been torn down in St. Louis over the past 40 years or so even though they had received a nomination. There is no protection, except perhaps in the court of public opinion and how it can sway the choices of government decision-makers.

