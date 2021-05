Doug Nikhazy aimed a curveball at the back foot of Riley King, buried it in the dirt and King went down swinging. Nikhazy, and, as an extension, Ole Miss, was through 4.0 complete innings with a slim, 1-0 lead intact Thursday night at Georgia. Problem was, the left-handed Rebel ace needed 81 pitches. Head coach Mike Bianco looked to the scoreboard and figured there was little or no chance Nikhazy would be able to go deep, as he’d done in outdueling Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker, a projected Top 3 pick in the MLB Draft in June, a week ago.