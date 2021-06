The Longest Year: 2020+ is a collection of visual and written essays on 2020, a pivotal year that shifted our way of experiencing the world. In most publications, images work in service to words—here they work in tandem. // In the fifth in the series Mitchell S. Jackson considers photographer Darryl DeAngelo Terrell’s series, Project 20’s. Says Terrell, of their work: “Project 20’s deals with the resistance and survival of Black and brown people between the ages of 20 and 30. Inspired by my upbringing in Detroit and my love for contemporary hip-hop, Project 20’s comes from two specific songs, “We Don’t Care” by Kanye West from his College Dropout album, and “Chapter Six” by Kendrick Lamar from his Section 80 album. Both of these songs speak about the life of minority youth in marginalized communities; struggling to make a living and to be happy by any means necessary. This topic became more important to me as I found myself making Chicago home and seeing how gentrification and poverty were affecting Black and Latinx youth (i.e putting them in positions that marginalized them even more).”