Free Entrance to NJ State Parks for Those Vaccinated

 3 days ago

And starting today, New Jersey residents getting the Corona virus vaccine can get passes to state parks. Whoever gets there first vaccine dose will get a season park's pass worth $50. This incentive runs through July. 4th provides all your access to the 51 state parks and forced facilities. Now, those who've already gotten the vaccine and Bonaparte past can request a refund. This is one of a number of incentives an effort to raise the vaccination rate in the Garden state. Nearly 47% of the state's population is fully.

