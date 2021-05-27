Free Entrance to NJ State Parks for Those Vaccinated
And starting today, New Jersey residents getting the Corona virus vaccine can get passes to state parks. Whoever gets there first vaccine dose will get a season park's pass worth $50. This incentive runs through July. 4th provides all your access to the 51 state parks and forced facilities. Now, those who've already gotten the vaccine and Bonaparte past can request a refund. This is one of a number of incentives an effort to raise the vaccination rate in the Garden state. Nearly 47% of the state's population is fully.search.audioburst.com