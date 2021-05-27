For the Chiefs’ defense, 2021 is all about improving in the red zone
On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their first week of full-team, on-field practice for the 2021 season. During these voluntary organized team activities, there still isn’t any live contact with other players — but offenses are allowed to line up on defenses, and it feels more like real practices than the walkthroughs they’ve been allowed to conduct during previous phases of the offseason program.www.arrowheadpride.com