Severe Weather Statement issued for Craig, Mayes, Nowata, Rogers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 15:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Craig; Mayes; Nowata; Rogers A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN CRAIG...NORTHERN ROGERS...NORTHERN MAYES AND SOUTHERN NOWATA COUNTIES At 358 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles northeast of Chelsea, moving east at 35 mph. A line of severe thunderstorms was also located from Wann to Collinsville...moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations in or near the path include Vinita... Nowata Chelsea... Oologah Langley... Adair Ketchum... Foyil Bluejacket... Disney Talala... Big Cabin Pensacola... New Alluwe Cherokee State Park... Watova White Oak... Strang Disney Little Blue State Park... Pyramid Corners This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 263 and 292. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for northeastern Oklahoma. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...70MPH