Aragami 2 gets new trailer and confirmed release date
It was obvious that the future of Aragami was bright, with the release of the original game and that of Aragami: Shadow Edition on Xbox providing players with not just a beautiful world, but the chance to enjoy a lovingly crafted master-ninja power trip. Aragami 2 has big shoes to fill in fact, but come September it’ll be looking to excite players once again. And confirmation of a new gameplay trailer and full release date certainly means it’s on track to do so.www.thexboxhub.com