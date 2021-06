When you're craving a burger in the Capital Region, where do you go? Our readers voted overwhelmingly for two burger joints with striking similarities in Best of 2021. Both have the same possessive in their names. One hyphenates the words that follow; one doesn't. They're more than 20 miles apart in a vehicle, 10 percentage points in the voting. Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In in Scotia, founded in 1956, ultimately bested the 18-years-older Jack's Drive In in Wynantskill for the title of best burger in Best of 2021.