Human: Fall Flat goes next-gen as new free Forest level rolls out
Whether you’ve spent five minutes, five hours or five days with Human Fall Flat, there’s no debating that it’s a game capable of delivering a hell of a time, as players attempt to navigate themselves through a series of floating dreamscapes, wobbling their way to victory. But after gathering up a huge amount of acclaim since first launch, it’s now time for Human: Fall Flat to continue to stay fresh with Xbox Series X|S optimisation and a whole new free level at the fore of that.www.thexboxhub.com