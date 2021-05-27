Cancel
Human: Fall Flat goes next-gen as new free Forest level rolls out

By Neil Watton (neil363)
thexboxhub.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you’ve spent five minutes, five hours or five days with Human Fall Flat, there’s no debating that it’s a game capable of delivering a hell of a time, as players attempt to navigate themselves through a series of floating dreamscapes, wobbling their way to victory. But after gathering up a huge amount of acclaim since first launch, it’s now time for Human: Fall Flat to continue to stay fresh with Xbox Series X|S optimisation and a whole new free level at the fore of that.

www.thexboxhub.com
