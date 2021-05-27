Raiders News: Free-Agent Signings, Draft Picks Could Improve Secondary In 2021

To the surprise of some folks, ESPN predicts that the Las Vegas Raiders will be in the playoffs this season. The Silver and Black will be entering Jon Gruden’s fourth year as head coach in 2021. Sadly, the playoffs have continued to elude him and his squad. One of the biggest issues had been the defense, which was coached by his friend, Paul Guenther until he was relieved of his duties in December . Fast forward to today and the team’s complexion has changed, not just the defense. Yes, veteran coach Gus Bradley and his Cover 3 scheme have made their way to Sin City. His unit received an infusion of talent this offseason as well. On the other hand, the offensive line will look drastically different next season after undergoing a makeover. What do all of these moves translate into? According to ESPN, a playoff berth it seems.