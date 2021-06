COLORADO SPRINGS – Perhaps the Summer of ’21 will be remembered as that precious moment in time when North America emerged from a pandemic nightmare to restart the Roaring 20’s. The near- and longer-term outlook for all industries has been profoundly affected by COVID in a business landscape where dynamic opportunities pop up as well as unplanned disruptions. The Executive Briefing Conference, September 8-10 at the Broadmoor, will focus on post-pandemic challenges and opportunities with its audience made up of CEOs, owners, partners, senior management, engineers, educators, marketers, and other industry stakeholders.