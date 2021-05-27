Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Guwahati: Two drug peddlers in Jalukbari Police net

By Digital Desk
newslivetv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGUWAHATI: As Assam Police continues its drive against drugs, the Jalukbari police team led by Upen Kalita on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers in a secret operation in the Goshala area of Jalukbari. The two have been identified as Kaushik Chand and Taizuddin. Police managed to seize a number of...

newslivetv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Assam Police#Peddler#Railway Police#Secret Police#Sales#The Jalukbari Police#Fir#Adps Act 1985#Chandmari Police#Drug Peddlers#Selling#Objectionable Items#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
Related
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Two arrested with drugs in Sivasagar

GUWAHATI: Assam Police on Saturday arrested two persons along with suspected heroin in Sivasagar. Police arrested 74.96 grams suspected heroin, a Royal Enfield motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash Rs 18,820. “Remain committed against drugs: In an ops today seized 74.96 gms suspected heroin, 2 persons arrested, 1 bike, 2...
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Guwahati: Three drug addicts arrested in Satgaon

GUWAHATI: Three drug-addicted youths were caught red-handed by the local people while taking the contraband in the Satgaon area and were handed over to the Dispur Police on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, the three youths are from Basistha in Guwahati and often come to the area to buy drugs....
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Arrested Dhubri DSP Jatin Das producted in special court in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Arrested Dhubri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of border branch Jatin Chandra Das has been produced in the special court in Guwahati on Tuesday. Assam Police arrested DSP Das on Monday for his alleged links with cattle smugglers, coal and drug rackets. The top police officer allegedly took money...
Worldbarakbulletin.com

Karimganj Police arrests two drug-peddlers, seizes 9,800 YABA tablets

The Karimganj Police is relentlessly determined in its operation against illegal drugs. On Thursday, the Karimganj Police were able to nab two drug smugglers from the Sarpur village near Bhanga of Karimganj district based on a tip-off. Two people were arrested in connection with the seizure of 9,800 yaba tablets. The two arrested drug traffickers are Manjit Das, 27, of Sajipara, and Mehboobur Rahman, 21, of Kazirgram. They are currently being detained and interrogated.
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Breaking: Dhubri DSP (Border) arrested for nexus with cattle smugglers

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested Dhubri DSP (Border) Jatin Das for alleged nexus with cattle smugglers. He is alleged to have collected Rs 50,000 from every cattle-laden truck at the Sagolia border out-post. A wanted drugs smuggler named Rafikul Paramanik alias Opi has also been arrested along with the accused Assam...
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Arrested Dhubri DSP sent to 5-day police remand

GUWAHATI: A special court in Guwahati sent Dhubri deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of border branch Jatin Kumar Das to 5-day police custody. Rafikul Parmanik who was arrested along with the Assam police DSP has also been sent to police remand for 5 days. A case under 120(B)/409 of the...
Public Safetytelugubulletin.com

SSR drug case: NCB captures two more drug peddlers after conducting multiple raids

(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani’s NCB (Narcotics control bureau) custody was prolonged to June 4 on Tuesday. The custody extension order was served by the Magistrate court in Mumbai. As part of the probe, Pithani was produced before the magistrate court by the NCB officials as they found call records that proves, he had links with drug nexus. Now the investigation that took a back seat resumes in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
Violent Crimesmelodyinter.com

Suspected Nigerian drug peddler allegedly stabs police officer during arrest in India

An Indian police constable has been injured in an attack while he was arresting two Nigerian nationals based on a tip-off that they were drug peddlers. Officials said the incident occurred at Major Deepak Tyagi Marg in the Janakpuri area of West Delhi, on Sunday morning, May 30. One of the accused Nigerians was arrested while his accomplice identified as Joseph managed to escape from the spot. It was gathered that on Saturday, police were tipped off that one African would show up with heroin at Major Deepak Tyagi Marg, Janakpuri around 3 am to 4 am on Sunday. A police team reached the spot. Around 3.45 am, the two Nigerians came on a scooter and were waiting for someone. When they tried to leave, constable Rakesh pounced on them and caught one of them, Joseph, a senior police officer said. “The accomplice of Joseph stabbed Rakesh to help him break free from the constable’s hold. Rakesh, however, did not allow Joseph to escape,” the officer said. The accused, who stabbed Rakesh, managed to escape from the spot. A total of 280 grams heroin was recovered from the possession of Joseph. A search for the absconding accused is underway. Meanwhile, Constable Rakesh is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital while further investigation is in progress. Reacting to the incident, Delhi Police Commisioner, SN Shrivastava described the injured officer as a brave man. “West Delhi Police team was sent as decoy to nab two foreigners learnt selling heroin. While nabbing one Const Rakesh was stabbed on back by other. Yet, displaying exemplary courage kept holding him till remaining arrived. Kudos to the brave man recovering in hospital,” he tweeted.
Post Falls, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Police: Man hid drugs in engine compartment

POST FALLS — Police arrested a man who allegedly hid meth in his car’s engine compartment. Dana E. Thorne, 42, of Post Falls, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a felony. Deputies with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office stopped Thorne around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday...
Paoli, OKPosted by
Pauls Valley Democrat

Paoli drug raid nets three

A trio of suspects are in custody as several pounds of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs were found in a Paoli residence last week. No names have yet been released as Paoli police teamed up with officers from a number of other law enforcement agencies to conduct the drug raid on May 14.
Law Enforcementgananoquereporter.com

Police seize drugs, cash in Elgin and Kingston

Two men face charges after police seized drugs in two separate busts, in Elgin and Kingston, on Thursday. In November, 2020, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police entered into a drug investigation dubbed “Project Spectre.” The project led to two Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrants.
Public Safetynewslivetv.com

Assam: 24 arrested for attack on doctor, CM Sarma assures justice

Guwahati: As many as 24 people have been arrested in connection with the thrashing of a doctor in Assam’s Hojai district. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called the incident a ‘barbaric attack’ and promised justice. “24 culprits involved in this barbaric attack have been arrested and the charge...
Barron County, WInews-shield.com

Barron drug sting nets more than four ounces of meth

A May 26, 2021, drug deal arranged by Barron County Sheriff’s investigators with the help of a confidential police informant has resulted in the seizure of four ounce of methamphetamine with an estimated “wholesale” value of $2,800 and the arrest of a Waupaca County man, according to a complaint filed Friday, May 28, 2021, in Barron County Circuit Court.
Winchester, INWinchester News Gazette

Illegal drug activity leads to Police chase

May 27, 2021 – At 0037hrs. an officer of the Union City Ohio Police Department observed illegal drug activity take place in the 700 block of Lynwood Ct. in Union City, Ohio. The officer observed what looked to be a drug transaction between a male subject on foot and a male subject that was operating a Tan Jeep Cherokee.
Granbury, TXHood County News

Two women facing 3 felony drug counts

Two women identified as having Raton, New Mexico addresses were arrested Tuesday night by Sheriff’s Office deputies and each are charged with three felony drug offenses, according to Lt. Johnny Rose. Angela Jean Stockton, 41, was found with 14.4 grams of methamphetamine, 2.1 grams of heroin and multiple oxycodone pills,...
Dothan, ALdothanpd.org

Dothan Police Make Drug Arrest

On May 25, 2021, Dothan investigators were preparing to execute a search warrant at a hotel in the 2100 block of Ross Clark Circle. Before the search warrant could be executed, the suspect exited the hotel room and entered a vehicle in the parking lot. Investigators were able to block the vehicle into a parking space. Officers ordered the suspect, 38 year old Dedrick Farold Smith of Columbus, Georgia, to put his vehicle in park and get out of the vehicle. He then accelerated, rammed one of the police vehicles and fled the parking lot.