Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

Flags At Half Staff Honoring San Jose Victims

golfmanoroh.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article“As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on May 26, 2021, in San Jose, California, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, May 30, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

www.golfmanoroh.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
State
California State
San Jose, CA
Government
City
Columbia, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Staff#Senseless Violence#Public Violence#The White House#The Federal Government#Consular Offices#Naval Stations#Legations#Witness Whereof#Public Buildings#President#Joseph#Respect#Laws#Sunset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
News Break
White House
Related
San Jose, CAkiwaradio.com

Reynolds Orders Flags To Half-Staff

Des Moines, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in the state to be lowered to half-staff through sunset May 30th. Reynolds’ half-staff order is in honor and remembrance of the victims in the shooting at a rail yard in San Jose, California which occurred on Wednesday.
Harrisburg, PAnewsitem.com

Wolf orders flags to half-staff to honor former state chief justice

HARRISBURG — Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff to honor former Chief Justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Stephen Zappala Sr., who passed away Friday. The Commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since March 11, 2020, in...
cbs19news

Flags across Virginia to be lowered for San Jose shooting victims

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- U.S. and state flags across Virginia will be lowered to half-staff. Governor Ralph Northam announced the order Thursday, following a proclamation from President Joe Biden. The flags are being lowered over the state Capitol, and all local, state and federal buildings and grounds to honor...
ChinaArkansas Online

Flags at half-staff for slain children

TORONTO -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asked Sunday that flags on all federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor more than 200 children whose remains have been found buried on the site of what was once Canada's largest Indigenous residential school -- one of the institutions that held children taken from families across the nation.
Politicsthelansingjournal.com

Honoring Memorial Day – flags half-staff Monday, May 31

The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker that all persons or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of:. Memorial Day. Fly flags at half-staff from sunrise to noon on this day...
Public Safetyscoopnest.com

citizens responsibility ethics washington

If we are to recognise and acknowledge that lakhs died, then it also becomes necessary to ask difficult questions. To ask these questions is to apportion blame and, consequently, to take responsibility, which is not something we are comfortable with. After a chaotic weekend at Washington Square Park, things were...
Politicsscoopnest.com

american christendom

Blockbuster: How the uber-rich build vast fortunes while minimizing taxes. "It demolishes the cornerstone myth of the American tax system: that everyone pays their fair share and the richest Americans pay the most." @eisingerj @JeffErnsthausen @paulkiel. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Mexico to meet with President Andrés Manuel López...
Florida StateUS News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: Florida

South Florida Sun Sentinel. June 4, 2021. Editorial: Our kids’ education should be based on fact, not propaganda ' Editorial. It’s either chutzpah or hypocrisy, maybe both, that leads Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Florida Board of Education to crack down on our children’s history lessons. First, they spread fear that our kids will actually learn that (gasp!) the United States has not always been purely mom and apple pie. Then, satisfied they’ve sufficiently whipped up hysteria, they require a civics curriculum that encourages children to be unthinking drones.