Orlando, FL

Christy Turner

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 7 days ago
Born and raised in Orlando, Christy Turner is thrilled to be back in her hometown to share stories in a community she cares deeply about.

Christy, an award-winning journalist, joined the Eyewitness News team as a reporter in May 2021.

Previously, Christy spent four years as a reporter at Channel 9′s sister station, Action News Jax in Jacksonville. She covered hurricanes, major local stories and national news, such as the Las Vegas mass shooting in 2017.

Christy received a Suncoast Regional Emmy Award in 2019 for “spot news” reporting when a plane carrying passengers skidded off the runway at Naval Air Station Jacksonville and into the St. Johns River. She was also a regional Emmy nominee in 2019.

Before transitioning to TV, she worked in radio from 2015 to 2017 at WOKV in Jacksonville.

Christy received a scholarship to play Division I Women’s Lacrosse at Northwestern University. She was named a two-time team captain and helped lead her team to two D1 National Championships in 2011 and 2012. She graduated from the Medill School of Journalism in June 2014.

Christy’s athletic achievements earned her induction into the inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class at Timber Creek High School.

When she’s not out covering stories, Christy enjoys spending time with her loved ones, watching or playing sports and being on or by the water. If you have a story idea, you can email Christy at christy.turner@wftv.com.

>>> SEE CHRISTY TURNER’S LATEST STORIES HERE <<<

