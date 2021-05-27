The Linda Lindas Sign To Epitaph Records
Last week, punk quartet The Linda Lindas went viral with their performance of “Racist, Sexist Boy” at the Los Angeles Public Library. Thursday, the band announced that they’ve signed with Epitaph Records and that new original music is on the way. The band—made up of Asian-American and Latinx girls aged 10-16—was actually approached by the label before their performance caught the public eye, due to several high-profile opening appearances for artists like Bikini Kill and Alice Bag.www.pastemagazine.com