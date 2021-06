Pocket Pear Texas Hold'em & Casino Night Fundraiser for KPB. Keep Pearland Beautiful is excited to announce that their Pocket Pear fundraiser is returning in 2021! Last year was difficult on everyone, but especially for non-profits like Keep Pearland Beautiful who had to cancel almost all fundraising events. This year, they have implemented new safety protocols that allow them to welcome their supporters back for an in-person event. To celebrate their continuing efforts in making Pearland the cleanest, most beautiful city in Texas, they are aiming to raise $25,000!