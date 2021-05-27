Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Mizoram reports 207 new COVID-19 cases

By Digital Desk
newslivetv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAizawl: Mizoram on Thursday reported 207 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state’s tally to 11,143, an official said. At least 1,963 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate was at 10.54 per cent, he said. While 206 cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Tests, one...

newslivetv.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizoram#Covid 19#Truenat#Rapid Antigen Tests#Pti#Covid Vaccines#Contact Tracing Drives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Indiana StateNBC Chicago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 282 New COVID Cases, 11 Additional Deaths, 20K Vaccinations

Health officials in Indiana on Wednesday reported 282 new cases of coronavirus and 11 additional deaths, as well as more than 20,000 new vaccinations in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health, Tuesday's new cases bring the state to 744,474 since the pandemic began, with 13,220 fatalities tied to the virus. Another 417 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to the state.
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Sikkim logs 146 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Gangtok: Sikkim’s COVID-19 tally rose to 15,317 as 146 more people tested positive for the virus while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 253, a health department bulletin said on Monday. West Sikkim district registered 68 new cases followed by South Sikkim (50), East Sikkim (22) and North...
Washtenaw County, MIwashtenaw.org

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Changes

Washtenaw County Health Department and area health care providers are scaling back local mass vaccination clinics. COVID-19 vaccination is now widely available, and there is less need for emergency distribution strategies like mass vaccination sites. COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for anyone 12 years or older. There is no cost to individuals for vaccination.
Vernon County, MONevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

County's active COVID-19 cases decrease to only one

The Vernon County Health Department recently released an update to county COVID-19 numbers. The county's total number of COVID-19 cases is now at 2,106. This includes 1,502 confirmed cases and 604 probable cases. There has been 1 new case and it is still active — having decreased from last week's active cases number of 2.
ScienceMedscape News

Thrombocytopenia Is Associated With COVID-19 Severity and Outcome

An Updated Meta-Analysis of 5637 Patients With Multiple Outcomes. Xiaolong Zong, MD; Yajun Gu, PhD; Hongjian Yu, MD; Zhenyu Li, PhD; Yuliang Wang, PhD. The COVID-19 pandemic is persistent worldwide. A prior meta-analysis suggested the association of thrombocytopenia (TCP) with more severe COVID-19 illness and high mortality. Considering newly published studies, we updated the previous meta-analysis to confirm and explain the association of TCP with COVID-19 severity and multiple outcomes. Twenty-four studies with 5637 patients with COVID-19 were included in this study. The weighted incidence of TCP in COVID-19 was 12.4% (95% confidence interval [CI], 7.9%–17.7%). Data synthesis showed that the platelet number was lower in patients with either more severe illness or poor outcomes and even lower in nonsurvivors, with weighted mean differences of −24.56 × 109/L, −22.48 × 109/L, and −49.02 × 109/L, respectively. The meta-analysis of binary outcomes (with and without TCP) indicated the association between TCP and 3-fold enhanced risk of a composite outcome of intensive care unit admission, progression to acute respiratory distress syndrome, and mortality (odds ratio [OR], 3.49; 95% CI, 1.57–7.78). Subgroup analysis by endpoint events suggested TCP to be significantly associated with mortality (OR, 7.37; 95% CI, 2.08–26.14). Overall, the present comprehensive meta-analysis indicated that approximately 12% of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 have TCP, which also represents a sign of more severe illness and poor outcomes.
Nutritionaappublications.org

Nutrition Considerations in Neonatal Extracorporeal Life Support

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Abstract. Extracorporeal life support (ECLS) is a life-saving therapy, but neonates who require ECLS have unique...
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Health Canada authorizes health claim for Chr. Hansen’s DDS-1

Probiotics player Chr. Hansen has received authorization from Health Canada for a functional claim that “DDS-1 helps improve abdominal pain severity and symptomology in Irritable Bowel Syndrome in adolescents and adults.”. Health Canada also authorized two other claims for the probiotic strain L. acidophilus, DDS-1: “Helps minimize symptoms of Irritable...
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

COVID-19 Had Major Impact on ICU Nurses’ Mental Health

HealthDay News — Nurses who worked in the intensive care unit (ICU) during the COVID-19 pandemic have high levels of moral distress, burnout, anxiety, and depression, according to a study presented at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference, held virtually from May 14 to 19. Jill Guttormson, Ph.D., R.N.,...
Public Healthbiopharminternational.com

FDA Issues EUA for mAb Therapy for the Treatment of COVID-19

FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. FDA announced on May 26, 2021 that it has issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy, for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients with positive viral testing results and who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Arthroplasty, Arthrodesis Outcomes for Ankle Arthritis Examined

TUESDAY, June 1, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients undergoing surgical treatment for end-stage ankle arthritis, those undergoing total ankle arthroplasty (TAA) and ankle arthrodesis (AA) have significant improvement in overall function, ankle-specific function, and pain at 48 months, according to a study published online May 24 in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Health orders are over, but COVID is still here, Ohio health officials warn

While most coronavirus-related health orders are over in Ohio, health officials are reminding residents that the virus is still here. “The virus isn’t gone,” said Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Vanderhoff. “We need to remain vigilant.”. ExploreOhio COVID-19 restrictions end as cases wane: What you need to...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Assessment methods and the validity and reliability of measurement tools in online objective structured clinical examinations: a systematic scoping review

J Educ Eval Health Prof. 2021;18:11. doi: 10.3352/jeehp.2021.18.11. Epub 2021 Jun 1. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has required educators to adapt the in-person objective structured clinical examination (OSCE) to online settings in order for it to remain a critical component of the multifaceted assessment of a student’s competency. This systematic scoping review aimed to summarise the assessment methods and validity and reliability of the measurement tools used in current online OSCE (hereafter, referred to as teleOSCE) approaches. A comprehensive literature review was undertaken following the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses extension for Scoping Reviews guidelines. Articles were eligible if they reported any form of performance assessment, in any field of healthcare, delivered in an online format. Two reviewers independently screened the results and analysed relevant studies. Eleven articles were included in the analysis. Pre-recorded videos were used in 3 studies, while observations by remote examiners through an online platform were used in 7 studies. Acceptability as perceived by students was reported in 2 studies. This systematic scoping review identified several insights garnered from implementing teleOSCEs, the components transferable from telemedicine, and the need for systemic research to establish the ideal teleOSCE framework. TeleOSCEs may be able to improve the accessibility and reproducibility of clinical assessments and equip students with the requisite skills to effectively practice telemedicine in the future.
Women's Healthsamachar-news.com

Impact of menopause on bone health | Health News

New Delhi: Women are 40 per cent more likely to develop knee osteoarthritis and 10 per cent more likely to develop hip osteoarthritis than men. Moreover, 46 million women in India are affected by osteoporosis. This also contributes to significant morbidity and mortality to postmenopausal women. This is because women...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Depressive Symptoms Linked to Rapid Kidney Function Decline

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For Chinese adults with normal kidney function, higher depressive symptoms are associated with an increased risk for rapid kidney function decline, according to a study published online May 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Zhuxian Zhang, M.D., from...
Women's Healthdoctorslounge.com

Immediate Kangaroo Mother Care Aids Low-Birth-Weight Infants

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For infants with a birth weight of 1.0 to 1.799 kg, receiving immediate kangaroo mother care reduces mortality at 28 days, according to a study published May 27 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Sugandha Arya, M.D., from the World Health Organization...
Public Healthkashmir.today

Non-Covid patients suffer DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan

Srinagar: Even in the first wave of the pandemic, we saw more non-Covid patients dying than the Covid patients. Many of these non-Covid patients died due to the lack of treatment as they did not come out of their homes for treatment due to the fear of getting infected. Patients...
HealthGenetic Engineering News

Antidepressant Withdrawal Syndrome Linked to Membrane Lipid Raft Signaling

Studies by researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) offer up new insights into the molecular and cellular mechanisms that underpin the unpleasant symptoms associated with withdrawing from antidepressant therapy. The team’s studies linked prolonged suppression of signaling in membrane lipid rafts with what they call the “constellation of symptoms known as antidepressant discontinuation syndrome.”