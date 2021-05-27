Cancel
Fremont County, ID

Lori Vallow Ruled Unfit to Stand Trial for Alleged Murder of Her Children

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
E! News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Fremont County judge has determined Idaho woman Lori Vallow is unfit to stand trial in the murder of her two children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan. According to court documents obtained by E! News on Thursday, May 27, Lori underwent a psychological examination after her counsel expressed concern for her mental wellbeing. Following an evaluation by a court-approved psychologist, judge Steven Boyce states in the filing that Lori was determined "not competent to proceed, and recommends restorative treatment."

www.eonline.com
E! News

E! News

