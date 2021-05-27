Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

20 of the Best Outdoor Dining Spots Across America

By The Editors
phillystylemag.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWhen the weather gets warm, the world reemerges in a celebration of all things fun and sun, and what's more fun than gathering with family and friends over a fantastic meal?. Whether you're looking for al fresco dining with exceptional service, a no-fuss patio with fresh bites and beverages, or want to plan a picnic in the shade, this country is full of fine eateries that will hit the mark and then some. We asked our editors to name their favorite spots for outdoor dining in their own backyards, and now, we compile a few of those favorites in our all-state lineup.

phillystylemag.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Picnic Tables#Dine#Food Drink#Le Bilboquet#Lebilboquetatlanta#French#Aspen Herron Park View#Instagram A#Aspen Event Solutions#Aspeneventsolutions#Hola Picnic#Holapicnicboston#Quincy Market#Chicago Cindy#New American#The Hamptons Moby#Mobysny#Hampton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Detroit, MIDetroit Free Press

10 outdoor dining spots that offer picture-perfect views of Detroit River, Lake St. Clair

The umbrellas are up. Chairs and tables are arranged. Patios are open. Dining al fresco is in full swing in metro Detroit. With metro Detroit's vast shoreline, dining at restaurants on or accessible by water is a summertime favorite. You can't beat the swell views. Along the Detroit River and Lake St. Clair, you'll find some cool spots, old and new, from quick casual to fine dining.
Restaurantswheretraveler.com

Six Amazing Outdoor Dining Experiences in New York City

We’ve all gotten used to eating outdoors, so now that the weather’s warmer, let’s keep it going. New York City restaurants have been finetuning outdoor spaces ever since the pandemic started. These outdoor “cafés” have evolved into extensions of the restaurant’s own indoor spaces with new or familiar design elements from early wooden sheds and plastic enclosed shelter-like structures. Or they’ve just evolved into something entirely different.
luxuriousmagazine.com

A Guide to Some Great Places in London for Outdoor Dining in 2021

With the official start of the British Summer less than a week away, we’re taking a look at some of the great places in London where you can top up your Vitamin D levels and enjoy some fantastic food and drinks outdoors. Given the current situation, fresh air has been...
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Outdoor dining, to-go drinks could be here to stay in Napa Valley and statewide

When Los Angeles shut down indoor dining, DK Marikan did everything in his power to reinvent his 28-year-old Mediterranean restaurant and deli to keep it afloat. “At some point we only did to go, and that was nothing. Nobody wanted to come,” he said of Garo’s, a staple with downtown workers and residents who would hang out and linger over Greek salads and pastrami sandwiches. “Maybe 10% of our business was to go. That’s it.”
Restaurants560cfos.ca

Owen Sound Area Restaurants Embrace Return Of Outdoor Dining

Restaurant owners in the Owen Sound area are enjoying seating customers again, after the return of limited outdoor dining last week. Ontario’s restrictions changed on June 11 to allow patio dining of up to four people per table. This follows months of restaurants being limited to take-out only since the provincewide emergency brake was put in place on April 3.
Pasadena Star-News

Pasadena: Expect outdoor street dining to stick around — maybe permanently

Pasadena officials on Monday, June 14 signaled outdoor street dining may become permanent. Transportation Director Lauran Cornejo endorsed an extension of program during a Monday budget study session. “The restaurateurs saw a benefit to them and we thought if we could keep those permanently, we would be able to do...
New York City, NYtrip101.com

10 Best Waterfront Dining Spots In New York City - Updated 2021

Whether you are on a hunt for a romantic eatery or just want to go to a fine dining restaurant with a good view and a great backdrop, there’s something for everyone snuck between the concrete mazes in the city of New York. While the views that some of these restaurants offer are surely spectacular, the same can also be said for the meals they serve. From restaurants overlooking the East River to cafes set within the magnificent Manhattan skyline, here are the best waterfront dining spots in New York City with notable views and delicious foods, with tourists and New Yorkers experimenting and exploring, all year round.
Restaurantsmainlinetoday.com

30 Main Line Restaurants Offering Outdoor Dining This Summer

Ready to dine outside around the Main Line? These eateries offer sunshine-filled views with tempting menus to match. Editor’s note: This story was originally published on June 4, 2020 and was updated on June 22, 2021. Summer has arrived along the Main Line, and there’s no better way to enjoy...
Northampton, MAthereminder.com

Outdoor dining options grow with Northampton's Summer on Strong

NORTHAMPTON – This summer, customers at Northampton’s restaurants on Strong Avenue can enjoy a brand-new outdoor dining space right on the street. Homestead chef and owner Jeremy Werther said he and his restaurant teamed up with their neighbors to set up the area. “It is a collaboration amongst a bunch...
Restaurantsnorthforker.com

The Map: Primo spots for al fresco dining

Most North Fork restaurants are offering outdoor dining these days, so you really need that something extra to make our list. Whether it’s a special vibe or an unbeatable view, these 10 restaurants have it. Upscale seafood with marina views. 62300 Main Road, Southold, 631-876-5300. Seasonal Italian fare located within...
Restaurantsopentable.com

15 Top Calgary Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

As a city with notoriously unpredictable spring and fall weather, Calgary has a tragically short patio season, which is why Calgarians tend to make the most out of any day that’s warm enough to go out for a long and leisurely outdoor meal. The COVID-19 pandemic has given local businesses...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

10 NYC Spots Showing Outdoor Movies

Even though movie theaters are back open, it’s summer time and the outside world beckons. So the next time you’re looking for a date idea where you won’t have to spend the entire time talking about all the hobbies you didn’t pick up in 2020, try one of these spots showing outdoor movies all summer long. Most of them have regularly scheduled weekly programming, and plenty of food to eat while you watch.
Rockford, ILPosted by
1440 WROK

New Rockford Pub Lands on Best Outdoor Dining List

Dining outside is the new big thing and a new pub landed on the most recent list of top outdoor dining locations in Rockford. Have you been there?. I don't pass up an opportunity to try a new restaurant or bar in Rockford. It's almost like it's my job or something... which is kind of is.
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

The Best Brunch Spots In NYC

If you live in New York City you know just how big a deal weekend brunch is. It’s one of my favorite things to do with friends on the weekend because brunch food is some of my favorite food, and there is just nothing better than a boozy sunday brunch to finish off your weekend with! I know I am not alone in this love for weekend brunch, and I know that so many people in NYC just love getting brunch!