20 of the Best Outdoor Dining Spots Across America

Whether you are on a hunt for a romantic eatery or just want to go to a fine dining restaurant with a good view and a great backdrop, there’s something for everyone snuck between the concrete mazes in the city of New York. While the views that some of these restaurants offer are surely spectacular, the same can also be said for the meals they serve. From restaurants overlooking the East River to cafes set within the magnificent Manhattan skyline, here are the best waterfront dining spots in New York City with notable views and delicious foods, with tourists and New Yorkers experimenting and exploring, all year round.