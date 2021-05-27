iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 Winners: The Complete List

On March 30, TMZ released elevator footage of Migos member Quavo physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Saweetie. Despite the viscerally upsetting images recorded, including a disheveled and traumatized Saweetie huddling in the corner as Quavo coldly stared at the camera without offering to help her up, popular TikTok and YouTube content creators, including Tpindell and Woahvicky, wasted no time creating video parodies of Quavo realizing the elevator cameras were capturing the incident. Viewers found humor in the way Quavo dragged Saweetie into the elevator and suddenly realized that he was caught by the elevator cameras. Though the parody videos were disturbing for many reasons, including the fact they garnered thousands of views, likes, and comments, the willingness of women, especially Black women, to participate in the mockery of another Black woman’s pain hits hardest.