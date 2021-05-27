PSA: Rental Car Rates are Sky High, Book ASAP
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your week is going well. I have a few trips coming up in the next 2-3 months and needed to make 3 rental car reservations. I always start with AutoSlash and see what deals they can find for me. As you may know, there is a rental car shortage around the country and I expected rates to be higher than average, but I was not prepared for the sky high rental car rates (rental car rates are more expensive than airline tickets).travelwithgrant.boardingarea.com