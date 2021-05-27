Healthcare Apparel Brand FIGS Makes Public Debut on the NYSE
Healthcare apparel brand FIGS made its public debut on the NYSE, and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear joined Cheddar to discuss their decision to take the company public. The duo talked about how they divide up the responsibilities as heads of the business. Hasson said the pair has the same vision for success and is focused on maintaining the concept of the company, which is to outfit health and medical professionals (highlighted by Spear for their work during the pandemic) from head to toe.cheddar.com