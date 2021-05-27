newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Healthcare Apparel Brand FIGS Makes Public Debut on the NYSE

cheddar.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealthcare apparel brand FIGS made its public debut on the NYSE, and co-CEOs Heather Hasson and Trina Spear joined Cheddar to discuss their decision to take the company public. The duo talked about how they divide up the responsibilities as heads of the business. Hasson said the pair has the same vision for success and is focused on maintaining the concept of the company, which is to outfit health and medical professionals (highlighted by Spear for their work during the pandemic) from head to toe.

cheddar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figs#Health Professionals#Business Success#Medical Professionals#Brand#Company#Cheddar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
BusinessIdaho8.com

Scrubs maker FIGS soars in healthy market debut

Doctors and nurses aren’t likely to be strutting down runways in Milan or New York in their scrubs. But if they did appear in fashion shows, they’d likely wear outfits designed by FIGS, the trendy health care apparel company that went public Thursday. Shares of FIGS surged more than 35%...
EconomyTimes and Democrat

Apparel company Figs listed on NYSE

Figs, a health care apparel company, has raised more than $580 million in its initial public offering, selling nearly 26.4 million shares at $22 apiece.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Dockers Brand Expected to Be Sold to Bluestar Alliance

Count Levi Strauss & Co. as the latest company seeking to shed a non-core asset. The San Francisco-based denim company is close to selling its Dockers brand to Bluestar Alliance, according to market sources. This follows deals including Ralph Lauren Corp. selling Club Monaco, Oxford Industries closing its Lanier division,...
Businessequipmentworld.com

Roadtec, Carlson Brands No More as Astec Rebrands

Astec Industries is dropping all of its products' brands, including Carlson Paving and Roadtec, to put them under one brand name. The company says the former brands will no longer operate as subsidiary companies and will all carry the Astec name, as well as a new logo and color scheme, with all of their online presence consolidated onto one website.
Businesscsq.com

Online Scrubs Retailer FIGS Goes Public

Medical apparel company FIGS launched its IPO this week, following strong growth during the pandemic. The company sells fashionable scrubs for healthcare workers. The company went public yesterday, May 27, with shares priced at $22 (it is trading as FIGS). They closed the day at $30.02 a share. The company saw big growth last year during the pandemic, with a nearly $50M profit at the end of 2020. FIGS launched in 2012, co-founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear.
Businessretaildive.com

Digital brand company Perch raises $775M to expand globally

As the market for scaling digital brands heats up, Perch, a digital commerce company that acquires and grows Amazon third-party and other direct-to-consumer brands, has raised $775 million. The Series A funding round included participation from the SoftBank Vision Fund, Spark Capital and Victory Park Capital, the company announced on Wednesday.
BusinessTire Business

Sailun opens sales/distribution company in Canada

BRAMPTON, Ontario — China's Sailun Group Co. Ltd. has established Sailun Tire Americas (STA), a wholly owned subsidiary, in Brampton to oversee distribution of the Sailun brand in North America. The new company assumes responsibility for Sailun and other Sailun Group brands from Sailun International, which was formed in 2018...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Figs goes public, with expansions to follow

Figs scrubs are meant to withstand high-pressure hospital visits and 12-hour operations. But yesterday, the DTC medical gear brand faced a different kind of stress test: a public trading debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Overnight check-up: Figs raised $580+ million in its IPO after it priced shares at...
Businessbusinessofbusiness.com

The FIGS co-founders are worth nearly $700 million after an impressive IPO

After changing the healthcare apparel industry as we know it, fashionable scrubs maker FIGS went public Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The company’s IPO generated even more buzz earlier this week as Robinhood allowed users to buy the stock before the public debut. FIGS priced its IPO at...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

FIGS Announces Pricing Of Upsized Initial Public Offering

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand founded by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 26,386,363 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. FIGS is offering 4,636,364 shares of Class A common stock and Tulco, LLC (Tulco), FIGS' largest stockholder, is offering 21,749,999 shares of Class A common stock. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 3,957,954 shares of Class A common stock from Tulco at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by Tulco. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 27, 2021 under the ticker symbol "FIGS." The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 1, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Marketswsau.com

Medical equipment maker FIGS valued at $4.57 billion in NYSE debut

(Reuters) – FIGS Inc was valued at $4.57 billion in its debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, as the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand for its products during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s shares opened at $28.30, up 28.6%...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Scrubs maker FIGS valued at $4.57 bln in stellar debut

FIGS Inc's (FIGS.N) shares jumped nearly 29% in their market debut on Thursday, valuing the company at $4.57 billion, indicating robust investor interest after the maker of medical scrubs, face masks and shields saw a jump in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The shares opened at $28.30 each, up from...
BusinessBloomberg

Medical Scrubs Maker Figs Jumps in Debut After Upsized IPO

Figs Inc., a maker of apparel for health-care professionals, climbed in its trading debut after raising $581 million in an initial public offering. Shares opened at $28.30 and went as high as $30.92 in trading in New York, climbing 41% above their IPO price. The stock was at $29.93 at 2:23 p.m., giving the company, which makes gear including medical scrubs and lab coats, a market valuation of about $4.8 billion.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Not your grandparents’ scrubs: Trendy medical-wear retailer FIGS goes public

Benj Lance never thought he could look particularly good in his work uniform: the plain, boxy scrubs that populate hospitals and doctor’s offices around the world. Then the 33-year-old administrator at an Alabama pain management clinic saw a more distinct, fitted style on a colleague and never turned back: He now has more than a half-dozen in his closet, all bought online from the same Santa Monica company.