Fulcrum Investments sponsors Boys & Girls Club golf tourney, summer camp

Scott Brown, Developer of One Mystic dropped off a check to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club last week as they are a key sponsor of the upcoming golf tournament. “The Charlestown Boys and Girls Club is incredibly lucky to have the support of a company like Fulcrum-One Mystic, especially during these incredibly tough times,” said Derek Gallagher, executive director of the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. “Their sponsorship of our Golf Tournament and the Summer Camp Scholarship Program helps us continue and grow the much needed ‘In-Person’ programming for our Members and the families of the Charlestown Community.”