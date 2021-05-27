Cancel
Golf

Fulcrum Investments sponsors Boys & Girls Club golf tourney, summer camp

By Patriot-Bridge Staff
charlestownbridge.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleScott Brown, Developer of One Mystic dropped off a check to the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club last week as they are a key sponsor of the upcoming golf tournament. “The Charlestown Boys and Girls Club is incredibly lucky to have the support of a company like Fulcrum-One Mystic, especially during these incredibly tough times,” said Derek Gallagher, executive director of the Charlestown Boys & Girls Club. “Their sponsorship of our Golf Tournament and the Summer Camp Scholarship Program helps us continue and grow the much needed ‘In-Person’ programming for our Members and the families of the Charlestown Community.”

charlestownbridge.com
Scott Brown
#The Boys#Summer Camp#Golf Tournament#Fulcrum Investments#The Charlestown Community
