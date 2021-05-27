Cancel
Bossier City, LA

BPCC ANNOUNCES ITS GRADUATES FOR THE SPRING 2021 SEMESTER

 13 days ago

Bossier Parish Community College is proud to announce its spring semester graduates. In total, there were 536 graduates with 698 credentials received. BPCC’s commencement ceremony was held outdoors at Airline High School’s M.D. Ray Field on Friday, May 14. This was the College’s first in person graduation ceremony since Fall 2019 due to the historic COVID-19 pandemic. Graduates from Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 were honored.

