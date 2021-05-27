Fmr. Defense Secy. Chuck Hagel: Jan. 6 commission is about 'finding out what is going on in our country'

Although I first set foot in Afghanistan on Sept. 22, 2017, the war became real to me earlier, on Aug. 2, when I heard that two paratroopers in my brigade had been killed. That evening, I was in my barracks room talking with some buddies about our deployment when the night’s light mood was suddenly darkened by a text message. Without warning, a former platoon mate who had deployed earlier that summer told us that he had just survived a direct car bomb attack to his vehicle that same day. Although he assured us that he was OK, the tone of the message suggested that the other soldiers in the vehicle were not.