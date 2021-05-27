newsbreak-logo
Fmr. Defense Secy. Chuck Hagel: Jan. 6 commission is about 'finding out what is going on in our country'

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Defense Secretary and GOP Senator Chuck Hagel joins Kasie Hunt to discuss his support for a commission on the January 6th attack on the Capitol, that he says is about "finding out what is going on in our country." As Republican opposition threatens to sink it in the Senate, Secretary Hagel says, "I suspect there is a political dynamic to this and it's the Republicans opposed to it. I suspect that they are afraid that whatever would come out of an independent commission."

Presidential ElectionPocono Record

'The truth is hard': Senate Republicans block commission to study Capitol riot of Jan. 6

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bipartisan commission proposed to study the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6. The Senate voted 54-35 Friday on whether to debate the measure, which fell short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster, which blocks debate of the measure. The House had approved legislation to create the commission with support from 35 Republicans.
Congress & Courtsbuzzfeednews.com

Senate Republicans Killed A Commission To Investigate The Jan. 6 Attacks

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans have blocked the creation of an independent bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill. The commission would have investigated the attack, which contributed to the deaths of five people, but it risked unwelcome attention on former president Donald Trump’s responsibility. The Senate voted...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republicans Killed the Capitol Insurrection Commission Because of Politics

Senate Republicans on Friday blocked the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate January 6th’s deadly insurrection on the Capitol in which a mob of Trump supporters attempted to overthrow democracy and prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Five people were killed during the insurrection, including a Capitol police officer, and nearly 200 were injured.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Salon

Joe Manchin “very disappointed” after Republicans use filibuster to kill Capitol riot commission

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) talks with reporters after stepping off the Senate Floor at the U.S. Capitol on May 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat who has positioned himself as a fulcrum of power in the evenly divided Senate, expressed disappointment on Friday after Senate Republicans predictably used the filibuster — which he supports — to block a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

What the House should quickly do if the January 6 commission fails in the Senate

Since the prospects for Senate passage of the recent House bill creating such a commission appear slim, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi should follow through on her willingness to create a select committee to conduct a full and professional investigation of the January 6 insurrection instead, writes Ken Ballen. The model for this panel should be the select committee that investigated the Iran-Contra affair.
Congress & CourtsWBUR

Jan. 6 Commission: The Truth About The Capitol Insurrection

Some members of congress are now denying the severity of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. What dangers do those denials themselves pose to U.S. democracy?. Scott MacFarlane, investigative reporter at NBC Washington. (@MacFarlaneNews) Barbara McQuade, law professor at the University of Michigan. U.S attorney for the Eastern District...
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Jan 6 Commission

The House vote to create and advance to the Senate a 9/11 style commission on the January 6 attack on our Capital should have been 435-0 in the affirmative. The guidelines for this commission were drafted by both Republicans and Democrats in the House and ensures independence and bipartisanship. Truth,...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

What the 'final roll call' reminds us about the sacrifices of our military

Although I first set foot in Afghanistan on Sept. 22, 2017, the war became real to me earlier, on Aug. 2, when I heard that two paratroopers in my brigade had been killed. That evening, I was in my barracks room talking with some buddies about our deployment when the night’s light mood was suddenly darkened by a text message. Without warning, a former platoon mate who had deployed earlier that summer told us that he had just survived a direct car bomb attack to his vehicle that same day. Although he assured us that he was OK, the tone of the message suggested that the other soldiers in the vehicle were not.
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...