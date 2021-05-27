Cancel
Texas State

Gov. Abbott touts Texas’ efforts to crack down on fentanyl

KLTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Fort Worth where he highlighted the state’s efforts to secure the border and stop the trafficking of fentanyl into Texas. In response to an unprecedented surge in fentanyl coming across the border, the Governor announced his intention to sign Senate Bill 768 (Huffman/Johnson) that will create a specific criminal offense, beginning with a third-degree felony, for the manufacturing or delivery of fentanyl.

www.kltv.com
yournewsnet.com

Texas Governor Reports Day of Zero COVID Deaths, Lifted Mask Mandate in March

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is reporting zero COVID-related deaths in his state for today. Of course, in March, Abbott lifted the state’s mask mandate. At a McAllen, Texas tattoo parlor, life has been different in the era of mask-wearing. “We did shut down for the first two weeks and that...
Texas StatePosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas StateTyler Morning Telegraph

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas StateKWTX

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...
Texas StateKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
Tarrant County, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Tarrant County reports 2 COVID deaths, 147 new cases

Tarrant County reported two COVID-19 deaths and 147 new cases on Sunday. The latest pandemic-related deaths include a man from Fort Worth in his 80s and a man from Arlington in his 70s. Both had underlying health conditions, according to officials. Tarrant County has confirmed 259,360 COVID-19 cases, including 3,469...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas Statemyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas StateGovernment Technology

Fort Worth, Texas, Schools Delay Broadband Expansion

(TNS) — Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don't have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is "currently on a new timeline" following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.
Fort Worth, TXFort Worth Star-Telegram

Amid critical need, Fort Worth schools’ project to expand broadband access is delayed

Fort Worth school officials have pushed back a plan to bring broadband internet service to students in underserved parts of the district. School officials plan to build towers across the district to provide public wifi access to neighborhoods where many students don’t have high-speed internet service at home. In November, Fort Worth Superintendent Kent Scribner told the Star-Telegram he expected the first towers could be completed in six months if voters approved a property tax increase. But six months later, a district spokesman said last week the project is “currently on a new timeline” following the hiring of a new chief information officer in January.
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Dallas County, TXDallas News

Dallas County reports 6 COVID-19 deaths, including 1 person who was fully vaccinated

Dallas County reported six more COVID-19 deaths and 110 new coronavirus cases Saturday. The latest victims were a Garland man in his 60s who had been hospitalized, a Dallas man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70s who died at home, a woman in her 80s lived at a long-term care facility in Irving, a Carrollton woman in her 90s who died at home and a woman in her 90s who lived in a long-term care facility in Mesquite. All but two of the victims had underlying health conditions.
Tarrant County, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Tarrant County dedicates Law Enforcement Memorial

A permanent tribute to Tarrant County law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty now stands on the west lawn of the historic 1895 Tarrant County courthouse. The dedication for the Tarrant County Law Enforcement Memorial – a slab of pink granite on which a ring-shaped memorial featuring a Texas star and a bronze Tarrant County seal lies – was held May 14.