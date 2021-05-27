Oregon’s New Winery, Cho Wines, Wants to Show Off Pinot Noir’s Diversity

Dave and Lois Cho first got into wine while working in wineries, but it wasn’t in the cellar or pouring flights: They were musicians. Growing up in California, the two would play gigs at tasting rooms in California wine country, where they’d get a glass of wine as a shift drink. As their interest grew, they began to contemplate the concept of getting into the winemaking side of the business, or maybe even opening their own winery. “On of our many road trips to Napa, we had the conversation, like, ‘What if we actually do this?’” Lois Cho says. The two moved up to Oregon, where Dave Cho studied viticulture; he went on to work for big-deal Willamette Valley winemakers like Argyle and Stoller. But this year, the two have opened their own winery, showing off the wide spectrum of pinot noirs — beyond the typical glass of red.