Father dedicated to helping children and families at St. Jude named Mid-South Hero

Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare at Youth Villages (Memphis, TN) Youth Villages announced the addition of three new members to its national board of directors including Monica Wharton. Wharton is the executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, a comprehensive healthcare system with more than 13,000 employees and 2,500 providers serving communities across the Mid-South. Wharton oversees human resources, information technology, corporate risk, compliance and legal services. She is a member of the 10-person System Leadership Team that guides strategic direction for the nonprofit. She previously served as senior vice president/chief legal officer between 2017 and May 2020. Wharton is a member of the Leadership Memphis class of 2014 and serves as board chair for the American Heart Association, as well as on the boards of the Women’s Foundation of Greater Memphis, the University of Memphis Memphis Foundation, the Community Foundation of Memphis, and Facing History and Ourselves.