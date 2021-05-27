Cancel
Memphis, TN

Father dedicated to helping children and families at St. Jude named Mid-South Hero

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - His name says it all: Chris Hope. “Chris is kind of a cool guy because anything that a child asks him to do, he’s going to do it,” said Cindy Howard. As the captain for TeamHOPE in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon, Chris and hundreds of...

