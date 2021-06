William Jackson Harper is pleasantly surprised by fans who want to see him play Superman. Warner Bros. set outgoing Black Panther comics writer and award-winning author Ta-Nehisi Coates to write a new Superman movie featuring a Black actor as Clark Kent. Many fans first thought of Michael B. Jordan for the role, but the Black Panther actor seems uninterested. Now fans are casting a wider net, and one star whose name has come up is Harper's, known for playing the bespectacled Chidi Anagonye in The Good Place. Harper appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss his latest project, Amazon Prime Video's The Underground Railroad and touched on this online fan casting.