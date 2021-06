Ross Stripling let his frustration get the best of him. Stripling, who started for the Blue Jays in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to the Yankees, induced a slow ground ball up the third base line from Giancarlo Stanton with two outs in the sixth inning. Third baseman Joe Panik charged and fielded the ball with his bare hand, but his throw to first sailed high, allowing Stanton to reach.