'War is coming,' said Michigan man arrested in Capitol riot

The US Department of Justice will seek to dismiss charges against a New York man in connection to the US Capitol riot.It marks the first time federal prosecutors have dropped a case from about 450 filed against supporters of Donald Trump accused of assaulting the Capitol on 6 January.Christopher Kelly was charged following an anonymous tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation that allegedly included photos posted to Facebook of him at the Capitol.In a motion filed on Tuesday, authorities wrote that the government and defence counsel discussed the merits of the case "and upon reflection of the facts...