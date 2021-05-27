Cancel
NY bill would give sexual abuse survivors new chance to sue

By MARINA VILLENEUVE Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople sexually abused as adults would have a chance to sue the perpetrators even if the usual deadline to bring a lawsuit had expired under a bill gaining momentum in New York’s legislature. The bill, called the Adult Survivors Act, would give abuse survivors a one-year window in which to...

