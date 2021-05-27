Cancel
MLB

Story pulled from game with arm tightness

MLB
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rockies removed shortstop Trevor Story from Thursday’s doubleheader nightcap against the Mets before the bottom of the fourth inning because of right arm tightness. Story was 0-for-1 with a walk in the game, and he was 2-for-12 in a four-game series that has been difficult on the club. It was uncertain how Story was injured. He dived and deflected but could not corral Francisco Lindor’s first-inning single, but there was no immediate indication of an injury.

