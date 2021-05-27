Story pulled from game with arm tightness

Baseball is a sport unlike any other due to the extent to which it is ingrained in the history of its origin country. Forged in the fire of the civil war, baseball has unified America through thick and thin. As sports around it have evolved to adapt to the country’s situation, baseball has remained constant. For many, baseball’s charm lies in its tradition. It’s the same baseball we watched during World War 2, the same baseball that entertained us through all the toughest periods in American history. In today’s culture of division, it’s one of the last symbols of American unity we have left. Some say that the MLB is too stuck in their old ways and will be forced to evolve, forced to make games shorter, forced to let players emote more, forced to leave the old ways behind. While the league has largely resisted these reforms, the actions they took last week may end up changing the game forever.