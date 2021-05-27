What Are We Feeding Our Kids? review – junk food exposé will leave you queasy

One of my favorite things about the miles and points hobby, probably my most favorite, is sharing my love of travel with my kids. It is something that my parents shared with me and I am glad to pass it along. I will say that our style of travel is very different from when I was a child. We did a lot of road trips, and trips “up north”. We flew, as well, as I got older, but it was a few times a year at most. My parents did their best to have cool experiences while keeping the costs in check, or the OG balling on a budget.