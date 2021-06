GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Marley Spitler dreams of the day when she can return to full-time in-person classes and no longer has to wear a facemask during soccer matches. Taking the COVD-19 vaccine is the best bet of making that happen, says the seventh-grader at City High Middle School in Grand Rapids, who’s planning to get the shot now that it’s on the cusp of being available to children ages 12 to 15.