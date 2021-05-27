Cancel
Gas Price

WebX: Historic African American Cemetery

KLTV
 7 days ago

WEBXTRA: Memorial Day gas prices in East Texas expected to be highest in years. WEBXTRA: Jacksonville now has a new library.

Tamina's Sweet Rest Cemetery receives historic designation

The fourth annual Memorial Day event at Tamina’s Sweet Rest Cemetery came with a much-anticipated announcement. After nine months of work, the cemetery has now been officially designated as a historic place by the state of Texas. Tamina’s Sweet Rest Cemetery is the final resting place of around 200 bodies,...
Houston, TXhoustononthecheap.com

Celebrating African American Suffragists in Downtown Houston

On Friday, May 28, 2021 come celebrate the relentless spirit of 6,000-odd African American Suffragists in Downtown Houston. These trailblazers cast their first federal election vote in Houston in 1920 post the ratification of the 19th Amendment, at Antioch Park, 1400 Smith St. Now, you too can be a part of the extraordinary suffragist story of Harris County women from nearly 101 years ago!
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Houston group determined to bring city's oldest African-American cemetery back to life

Strolling through water-logged Olivewood Cemetery last week with Charles Cook, a wiry Houston native and soon-to-be retiree, we kept coming across majestic monuments commemorating African-American pioneers who helped build this city. “Olivewood was the silk-stocking cemetery of the African-American community,” Cook said as we detoured around puddles and more modest...
Chicago Tribune

DuSable Museum of African American History announces Juneteenth reopening

The DuSable Museum of African American History will reopen on Juneteenth, June 19, for the first time since shutting down in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The reopening will kick off with a welcome back ceremony at 11 a.m., featuring community leaders and elected officials. The DuSable will offer free admission from June 19 through the rest of the month. (Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.)
Bryan, TXwtaw.com

Smithsonian Exhibit Coming to Brazos Valley African American Museum

The Brazos Valley African American Museum is one of six locations in Texas to host the Smithsonian traveling exhibit, Water/Ways. Oliver Sadberry, curator, visits with WTAW’s Chelsea Reber about the exhibit, when it will be on display, the need for volunteers, and more. Listen to “Smithsonian Exhibit Coming to Brazos...
Portland, ORPosted by
Gresham Outlook

Historic cemeteries want to leave Confederate flag out of Memorial Day honors

Policy adopted in October 2020 recommends against placing controversial flag on graves of Confederate veterans buried in Oregon.Monday, May 31, will be the first Memorial Day after a state commission agreed last fall to a policy discouraging display of the Confederate battle flag in historic cemeteries, where thousands of Civil War veterans are buried. In October, Oregon's Commission on Historic Cemeteries adopted a position paper recommending the cemetery groups avoid displaying the battle flag on graves at the state's nearly 1,400 historic cemeteries. The commission's decision on the controversial flag is only advisory. It cannot require cemetery organizations to prevent...
Tulsa, OKwsau.com

As Tulsa commemorates massacre, African Americans hope for justice amid shifting tide

TULSA, Okla. (Reuters) – Once a week, every week, Rev. Robert Turner leaves his Vernon AME Church to march the mile to City Hall. Turner has been marching for years to demand reparations. His church is one of more than 1,200 buildings that were torched by white mobs in the 1921 massacre in the Greenwood district, where an estimated 300 people died, thousands were made homeless and an entire African-American community – Tulsa’s prosperous “Black Wall Street” – was destroyed.
Meshoppen, PAWOLF

Meshoppen woman working to restore historic cemetery from the 1800s

Meshoppen, Wyoming Co. (WOLF) — Samantha Telesk is a Meshoppen mom who saw the gravesite covered in trash and weeds and new immediately that she could do something about it. She told us that she wants to clean up Mowry Cemetery to honor the dozens of Civil War veterans that are buried there and also help preserve a historic landmark in the community.
Posted by
Claudia Stack

Rosenwald schools: An example of African American commitment to education

Currie Rosenwald School, Pender County, NC (built 1927) Image by Claudia Stack, all rights reserved. Rosenwald schools were schools that were built between 1912 and 1932 by African American communities that received technical and financial assistance from Julius Rosenwald (mostly via the Rosenwald Fund). The Rosenwald Fund contribution, in turn, leveraged support from southern school boards that had been reluctant to build schools for African Americans. Rosenwald schools constitute the most numerous and easily recognizable type of school built by African American communities during the segregation era, but they were by no means the only kind of school built by African Americans during segregation.
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

African-American cemetery in Maryland makes list of most endangered historic sites in US

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Only a few weeks ago 7 On Your Side told you about Maryland's decision to scale back expansion of the Beltway. Instead, focusing on improvements between the American Legion Bridge and I-370. Well, today a national preservation organization said that project could threaten a historic African-American cemetery in Montgomery County. We got a tour of the private plot and talked with those fighting to save this sacred site.
PoliticsHouston Chronicle

