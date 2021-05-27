Victims of shooting recalled as loving, kind-hearted, heroic

Jesus Hernandez, 35, could fix anything, loved his hobbies and lived life with zest, according to his family. The Dublin, California, resident was a substation maintainer who had been partnered with Samuel Cassidy, the man who authorities say gunned down Hernandez and eight others, said his father, Jesus Hernandez II, a retired Valley Transportation Authority employee. He said he was not aware of issues Cassidy may have had with his son or others.