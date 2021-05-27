Fort Hood soldier arrested in death of a baby in Arizona

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A mother accused of murdering her two young children in Tempe over the weekend has made her initial appearance in front of a judge. Around 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning, 40-year-old Yui Inoue drove herself to the Tempe Police Apache Station near Apache Boulevard and McClintock Drive and flagged down a police officer. Inoue, who primarily speaks Japanese, told officers she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Inoue gave the police her husband's contact information. Officer's spoke with Inoue's husband, who had slept in his vehicle overnight in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo bank after leaving the couple's apartment because of a fight over money. Inoue's husband confirmed the couple's apartment address, where they lived with their two children, ages 7 and 9.