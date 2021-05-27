Secretary of State Benson testifies on appointment backlog
Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson testified on the model of her offices before the state House Oversight Committee because of the large backlog of appointments. “The House Committee will come back to order here,” Rep. Steven Johnson, the chair of the committee said. “It looks like Secretary Benson is here. I will point out; you are late for your appointment here. If this was at one of your office, you might have lost your chance.”www.wnem.com