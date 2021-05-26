Refsnyder making big impact during stay with Twins
Rob Refsnyder, Twins outfielder (⬆️ UP) Move over, Mike Trout. The Rob Refsnyder for MVP campaign has begun (we kid, we kid). Refsnyder, who signed a minor-league deal with the Twins and started the season at Triple-A St. Paul, was called up May 15. Since then, he’s batting a ridiculous .438/.472/.719 with two dingers and seven RBI while filling in for Byron Buxton in center field, a position he’d never played in the big leagues before this season. In 11 games – that’s right, only 11 games, Refsynder has tallied a 0.6 bWAR, which is tied with Max Kepler and Michael Pineda for seventh on the Twins. And on Tuesday night, he notched his four multi-hit game to help Minnesota to a 7-4 win over Baltimore.www.ballysports.com