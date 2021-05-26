newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Refsnyder making big impact during stay with Twins

By Bally Sports North Staff
ballysports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Refsnyder, Twins outfielder (⬆️ UP) Move over, Mike Trout. The Rob Refsnyder for MVP campaign has begun (we kid, we kid). Refsnyder, who signed a minor-league deal with the Twins and started the season at Triple-A St. Paul, was called up May 15. Since then, he’s batting a ridiculous .438/.472/.719 with two dingers and seven RBI while filling in for Byron Buxton in center field, a position he’d never played in the big leagues before this season. In 11 games – that’s right, only 11 games, Refsynder has tallied a 0.6 bWAR, which is tied with Max Kepler and Michael Pineda for seventh on the Twins. And on Tuesday night, he notched his four multi-hit game to help Minnesota to a 7-4 win over Baltimore.

www.ballysports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Napheesa Collier
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Rob Refsnyder
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Mitch Garver
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Byron Buxton
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Home Field#Triple A St Paul#Lattes Montpellier#Twins Outfielder#Twins Catcher#Wild Goaltender#Mvp Campaign#Mvp Voting#Line#Center Field#Seattle#Baltimore#Phoenix#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Taylor Rogers: Takes second loss

Rogers (0-2) allowed an unearned run on one hit over one inning Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against Oakland. Rogers entered the ninth inning in a tie ballgame so he wasn't stuck with a blown save on top of the loss. He allowed a one-out single to Ramon Laureano who would later reach third on a throwing error. Laureano came around to score on a dropped third strike the next at-bat. Rogers has given up a run in four of his last five outings and hasn't picked up a save since May 3.
MLBnumberfire.com

Trevor Larnach not in Twins' lineup Monday

The Minnesota Twins did not list Trevor Larnach as a starter for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Larnach will take a seat tonight as Kyle Garlick takes over in right field and bats leadoff. The rookie is off to a solid start so far, batting .250 with a...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

White Sox MVP José Abreu to Miss Twins Series With Ankle Injury

José Abreu to miss Twins series with ankle inflammation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their MVP for this week's series against the division-rival Minnesota Twins. The team announced Monday afternoon that Abreu suffered an ankle injury when he slid into home plate to...
MLBMinneapolis Star Tribune

Two Twins players injured during loss to Oakland; Kenta Maeda also hurting

The Twins had three players deal with in-game injuries during Sunday's 7-6 loss to Oakland. Willians Astudillo, making his first start of the season at catcher, took a pitch off his glove hand in his first plate appearance in the second inning. Astudillo was visibly in pain, though he managed to stay in the game. But by his next time up an inning later, he struggled to grip and hold the bat, and Ben Rortvedt replaced him behind the plate in the fourth inning. Manager Rocco Baldelli said the left hand contusion caused swelling and bruising.
MLBPosted by
103.9 The Doc

Want to Take Batting Practice With the Minnesota Twins?

Lace up your shoes, grab your bat and glove and get yourself up to Target Field because here's your chance to take batting practice with the Minnesota Twins!. If you've ever dreamed of putting on that familiar red, white and blue Twins uniform and standing into the batter's box at to take a few swings at Target Field, here's your opportunity to take batting practice with the Twins-- and it's all for a good cause, too.
MLBPosted by
CBS Minnesota

Athletics Beat Twins 7-6 After Wild 9th Inning Pitch

Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6.Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6.
MLBchatsports.com

Game #42: Ball Don’t Lie! A’s overcome bad calls in 7-6 win over Twins

The Oakland A’s found themselves competing against both their opponent and the umpiring crew on Sunday, but they overcame both in a game that had no shortage of odd moments. The A’s fell behind early but came back for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Twins in their series finale at Target Field. In an appropriate piece of symbolism, the winning run scored on a wild pitch.
MLBdrgnews.com

Twins Suffer Another Tough Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Chapman had three hits and three RBIs and Ramón Laureano scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning Sunday as the Oakland Athletics defeated the Minnesota Twins 7-6. Laureano hit a one-out single off reliever Taylor Rogers (0-2) in the ninth. Matt Olson followed with a grounder back to the mound, but Rogers’ throw skipped off the glove of third baseman Josh Donaldson, who was covering second due to an infield shift.
MLBMartinez Tribune

A’s grind out a wild win against Twins behind Andrus’ veteran moxie

The A’s survived a wild game in their finale in Minnesota, winning 7-6 Sunday afternoon at Target Field behind a run that scored on a strikeout in the top of the ninth to take two of three from the struggling Twins. Oakland scratched and clawed, and despite allowing two Twins...
MLBwillmarradio.com

Twins Lose Another One in the Ninth to A's

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A late Minnesota Twins rally was spoiled when lefty reliever Taylor Rogers threw a wild pitch allowing Oakland to score the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth inning and beat Minnesota 7-6 at Target Field. The run scored after a Minnesota error moved the runner...
MLBThe Spread

White Sox vs. Twins, 5/17/21 MLB Betting Predictions & DFS Notes

The Twins’ struggles continued over the weekend when they lost their series versus the A’s. Will they rebound on Monday night when they host the White Sox at 7:40 p.m. ET? The Twins are slight underdogs while the total sits at 8.5 runs. Game Snapshot. 961 Chicago White Sox (-120)...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago's Anderson puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Twins

Chicago White Sox (24-15, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (13-25, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (2-1, 4.33 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Twins: J.A. Happ (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -106, White Sox -110; over/under...
MLBCBS Sports

Twins' Max Kepler: Hamstring injury considered mild

The Twins view the hamstring injury Kepler sustained in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Athletics as a mild concern, Darren Wolfson of Channel 5 Saint Paul reports. Kepler may not be ready to play in Monday's series opener against the White Sox, but the Twins appear optimistic that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the 10-day injured list. Minnesota already has three other outfielders -- Byron Buxton (hip), Alex Kiriloff (wrist) and Jake Cave (back) -- on the IL, so the team can ill afford to lose another key player at the position in Kepler.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mitch Garver catching for Twins Monday

Mitch Garver will start at catcher for the Minnesota Twins in Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Garver will take over at catcher from Willians Astudillo and bat fifth in today's batting order. Garver has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's slate and is projected to score 8.6...
MLBwgnradio.com

Dallas Keuchel, first-place White Sox visit last-place Twins

The first-place Chicago White Sox open a six-game road trip on Monday night in Minneapolis against the team they’re trying to dethrone in the American League Central, the two-time defending champion Minnesota Twins. Chicago holds a 2 1/2-game lead over the Cleveland Indians following a dramatic, 4-3 ninth-inning comeback victory...
MLBTwinkie Town

Multiple Twins evaluated for injuries after today’s game

From the “more bad news” files, we discovered after today’s game that multiple members of the Twins’ active roster were being evaluated for injuries. Kenta Maeda suffering from a bit of tightness doesn’t sound like something too concerning at first blush, but he has been inexplicably bad this season, and melted down in the fifth inning today. Perhaps a bit of a lingering issue is behind the tightness and the lack of success. Hopefully this is nothing, but is certainly something to watch. If this becomes an issue that makes him miss a start or two, Randy Dobnak or Lewis Thorpe are most likely to fill in.
MLBWest Central Tribune

A's score winning run on wild pitch to edge Twins

Ramon Laureano scored the winning run on a wild pitch in the ninth inning as the Oakland Athletics edged the Minnesota Twins, 7-6, on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. Matt Chapman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Matt Olson, Mark Canha and Sean Murphy each had two hits for Oakland, which took two out of three in the series. Lou Trivino (2-1) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win.
MLBPosted by
WGN TV

Jose Abreu will miss the Twins’ series with ankle inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS – It’s been quite a few days for the reigning American League Most Valuable Player. After being injured in a collision on Friday, Jose Abreu returned on Saturday and then scored the game-winning run in a victory over the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. But on...