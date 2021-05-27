Would-be Hampton boat ramp buyer withdraws bid for public launch site
HAMPTON — A bid from a Hampton marina business to purchase Sunset Creek boat ramp and two adjacent lots was withdrawn. Mayor Donnie Tuck made the announcement during the City Council’s Wednesday meeting, following a message the city received earlier that day from the owners of Bluewater Yacht Sales and its attorney. The Marina Road company sought to acquire and upgrade the neighboring ramp to expand its business.www.pilotonline.com