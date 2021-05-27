Cancel
Hampton, VA

Would-be Hampton boat ramp buyer withdraws bid for public launch site

By Lisa Vernon Sparks
pilotonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON — A bid from a Hampton marina business to purchase Sunset Creek boat ramp and two adjacent lots was withdrawn. Mayor Donnie Tuck made the announcement during the City Council’s Wednesday meeting, following a message the city received earlier that day from the owners of Bluewater Yacht Sales and its attorney. The Marina Road company sought to acquire and upgrade the neighboring ramp to expand its business.

#Boating#City Council#Historic Sites#The City Council#Bluewater Yacht Sales#Newport News#The Herbert House#Sunset Boat Ramp#Sunset Creek Ramp#Hampton Officials#Marina Road#Boats#Boaters#Company#Alternative Sites#Public Hearings#Lengthy Petitions#Complaints#Mayor Donnie Tuck
