El Dorado Hills, CA

New pet supply opens in Town Center

By Staff Report
goldcountrymedia.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePet owners in El Dorado Hills have a new super store to stock up on supplies to pamper their pets as Pet Food Express becomes the first full-service pet supply on the south side of U.S. 50. Pet Food Express is one of California’s leaders in the pet supply industry...

goldcountrymedia.com
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
Placerville, CAMountain Democrat

In The Know — May 17

The El Dorado County Senior Nutrition Program is currently looking for dedicated, caring volunteers for the home delivered meal program. A volunteer generally works one day each week on an assigned route, delivering meals between 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed in the following locations: Placerville, Diamond Springs and South Lake Tahoe. “If you enjoy helping others, your time would be greatly appreciated,” said Ruth Green, program coordinator for the Senior Nutrition Program. “Volunteers are often the brightest part of the day for older adults who may not have regular visitors.” To learn more about volunteering for the Senior Nutrition Program call (530) 621-6160. The Senior Nutrition Program is a service of the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency or visit edcgov.us/humanservices.
El Dorado Hills, CAvillagelife.com

What’s Happening: May 12

Now: Animal Outreach of the Mother Lode is looking for fosters for their kittens. For more information about how you can help visit animaloutreach.net. Now: Purchase your ticket now for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Sierra’s ninth annual Golf For Kids’ Sake helicopter ball drop on May 24. Need not be present to win. Only 1,000 balls will be sold. To purchase contact Jamie Pitts Garcia at (530) 306-1199 or [email protected]
El Dorado Hills, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

Torched toilet; El Dorado Hills park facility destroyed

Multiple units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to a structure fire last Thursday. The blaze overtook a large restroom facility at Bertelsen Memorial Park, located on the 800 block of Redwood Lane. The fire reportedly broke out at about 11:45 a.m. on May 6. While the fire...
El Dorado Hills, CAgoldcountrymedia.com

EDH home offers quiet, spacious living

This week’s Folsom Telegraph Home of the Week, located at 4875 Danbury Circle in El Dorado Hills, is situated on a quiet street in the Winterhaven subdivision. The home, priced at $809,000, is listed by Pat Quan of Coldwell Banker. The home is described as a “well-cared-for home by same...
El Dorado County, CAIdaho8.com

150-pound pig eludes authorities

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — A sizzling search has been underway in the foothills for a pig that, so far, has eluded authorities. It’s been spotted by multiple property owners miles apart from each other in El Dorado County. The Slimmer family is used to seeing animals like wild deer and turkey roam their 10-acre ranch near Lotus, but a peek at a porker – that’s something new.
El Dorado Hills, CAMountain Democrat

Light war burns bright at Heritage Park

Currently under construction, Heritage Park continues to prove a thorn in neighboring communities as 50-foot stadium lights raise concerns for future light pollution and noise. Located off of Carson Crossing Drive in the midst of the over-55 active adult communities Heritage and Four Seasons, initial plans for the park included...
El Dorado Hills, CAvillagelife.com

Kalithea Park security

Your article on Kalithea park missed the same important point, brought up at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District meeting, that Allan Priest and the rest of the board missed. Based upon the amount of money the CSD spends on security at Kalithea Park (“more than all the other parks combined,” according to Director Priest), if the board took action to secure the park at night it would reduce the CSD expenditures on security by at least 50%.
El Dorado County, CAcbslocal.com

Pig Pursuit In El Dorado County

The Slimmer family is used to seeing animals like wild deer and turkey roam their 10-acre ranch near Lotus, but a peek at a porker – that's something new. The 150-pound pig is hamming it up at the ranch, rooting in the dirt, and even playing with their 4-month-old puppy.
El Dorado County, CAMountain Democrat

Town hall to explore mobile home park affordability

A town hall hosted by the El Dorado Community Foundation, partnered with Housing El Dorado and Western Manufactured Housing Communities Association, will explore sustainability and affordability within El Dorado County’s mobile home communities Monday, May 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Union Mine High School theater. To learn more and...
El Dorado Hills, CAledger.news

Cronan Ranch Trailhead parking area to temporarily close for 700 weed-eating sheep

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. – A flock of nearly 700 sheep will arrive at the Bureau of Land Management’s Cronan Ranch Trailhead near Pilot Hill on Tuesday, May 11, to start their summer of grazing on troublesome yellow starthistle and medusahead plants. As a result, the parking area will be closed that day to allow room for unloading the animals and moving them to the recreation area.