HUNTINGTON — First Federal Savings Bank recently announced two promotions. Heather Dorsett has been promoted to assistant vice president: bank secrecy officer/special projects manager. She studied at Manchester University and Ivy Tech Community College in Fort Wayne. Dorsett started at First Federal in 1996 and has worked as a teller and new accounts representative and as part of the bank’s financial services division, First Federal Wealth. She presently works in operations at the downtown Huntington branch. Dorsett is a lifelong Huntington resident where she resides with her husband, Darrell, and their three daughters. They attend Life Church in Huntington.