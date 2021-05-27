newsbreak-logo
Broncos’ 2021 payroll: No. 1 in defense; No. 31 in offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — No NFL team has a greater disparity in how it allocates offensive and defensive resources than the Denver Broncos. And the financial disparity tilts heavily towards Vic Fangio's defense. According to Spotrac, the Broncos rank No. 1 in defensive payroll this season with $125.878 million. 2021 Defensive...

