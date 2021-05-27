UN Human Rights Council approves measure to permanently investigate Israel over war crimes
The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) approved a measure on Thursday to permanently investigate Israel for war crimes, while also calling for an embargo against it. The 47-member body passed the measure 24-9, with 14 members abstaining. The countries that opposed the resolution were Austria, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Germany, Malawi, Marshal Islands, the United Kingdom and Uruguay.www.jns.org